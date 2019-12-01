Rangers 5-0 Hearts: Managerial uncertainty a problem for struggling visitors - Austin MacPhee

Hearts have lost eight goals without scoring in their past two league matches

Hearts' delay in finding a successor to Craig Levein is having an adverse effect on the struggling team, says interim manager Austin MacPhee.

Levein was relieved of his first team duties on 31 October.

Following a 5-0 trouncing at Ibrox, Hearts sit 10th in the Premiership, level on points with bottom club St Johnstone.

"The uncertainty of the situation for everyone is something that needs managing very carefully," said MacPhee.

"I think the longer it goes the more it can at times become an excuse, and it can also become a reality where maybe at times people aren't as focused on their performance alone as they should be."

MacPhee was put in temporary charge by owner Ann Budge for the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers then steered the Edinburgh club to their first home win since March with a 5-2 success against St Mirren.

Last weekend, Hearts were beaten 3-0 by Kilmarnock, and Rangers rolled them over with ease on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira was shaky throughout and captain Christophe Berra scored an own goal either side of efforts from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent and a late double from Greg Stewart.

"I think that so far the players and staff have been fantastic," said MacPhee, who has spoken of his desire to take the job on permanently.

"What I would say is that in the next period of time Mrs Budge will make the right decision for the long-term future of the club.

"Right now all I do is manage this on a day-to-day basis and try and be as honest with everyone as I can, and to try and get the team on the pitch that can pick up three points on Wednesday against Livingston."