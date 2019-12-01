Inter Milan 2-1 SPAL: Lautaro Martinez double sends Antonio Conte's side top of Serie A

From the section

Lautaro Martinez has scored five goals in three games for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Antonio Conte's Inter Milan edged past SPAL to move top of Serie A.

The Argentine striker, 22, fired in a 16th-minute opener from the edge of the area and headed in the hosts' second four minutes before half-time.

Mattia Valoti responded for SPAL after the break, while goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied Martinez his hat-trick.

Inter are one point above defending champions Juventus, who drew 2-2 with Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.

In-form Martinez has now scored five goals in three games and has 12 in his last 12 in all competitions.

Up next for Inter is the visit of fifth-placed Roma on Friday, before Conte's side attempt to secure qualification to the Champions League knockout stages against Barcelona on 10 December.