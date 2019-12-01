Match ends, Inter Milan 2, SPAL 1.
Inter Milan 2-1 SPAL: Lautaro Martinez double sends Antonio Conte's side top of Serie A
Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Antonio Conte's Inter Milan edged past SPAL to move top of Serie A.
The Argentine striker, 22, fired in a 16th-minute opener from the edge of the area and headed in the hosts' second four minutes before half-time.
Mattia Valoti responded for SPAL after the break, while goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied Martinez his hat-trick.
Inter are one point above defending champions Juventus, who drew 2-2 with Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.
In-form Martinez has now scored five goals in three games and has 12 in his last 12 in all competitions.
Up next for Inter is the visit of fifth-placed Roma on Friday, before Conte's side attempt to secure qualification to the Champions League knockout stages against Barcelona on 10 December.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 59mins
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forGodínat 79'minutes
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forValeroat 79'minutes
- 19LazaroSubstituted forBiraghiat 76'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 13Ranocchia
- 16Politano
- 18Asamoah
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
SPAL
- 99Berisha
- 40Tomovic
- 23Vicari
- 3dos Santos de PauloBooked at 77minsSubstituted forJankovicat 82'minutes
- 21StrefezzaSubstituted forCionekat 42'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 11MurgiaBooked at 90mins
- 6ValdifioriBooked at 57minsSubstituted forFloccariat 70'minutes
- 19Kurtic
- 13Reca
- 37Petagna
- 8Valoti
Substitutes
- 4Cionek
- 10Floccari
- 22Thiam
- 25Letica
- 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
- 43Paloschi
- 66Salamon
- 95Jankovic
- 98Mastrilli
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, SPAL 1.
Booking
Alessandro Murgia (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).
Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).
Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marko Jankovic (SPAL).
Offside, SPAL. Andrea Petagna tries a through ball, but Sergio Floccari is caught offside.
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Etrit Berisha (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).
Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan).
Marko Jankovic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Marko Jankovic replaces Igor Julio.
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Thiago Cionek (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Roberto Gagliardini because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Antonio Candreva.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Floccari (SPAL).
Booking
Igor Julio (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).
Hand ball by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi replaces Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.