Match ends, FC Twente 2, Ajax 5.
FC Twente 2-5 Ajax: Lang hits hat-trick on league debut as leaders fight back
Ajax youngster Noa Lang became the first player to score a hat-trick on their league debut for the club in 60 years as the leaders fought back from two goals down to beat FC Twente.
Lang gave Erik ten Hag's side a half-time lifeline after Keito Nakamura and Aitor Cantalapiedra struck for Twente.
He made it 2-2 six minutes after the restart and the comeback was sealed by Klaas Jan Huntelaar 10 minutes later.
Lang, 20, made his full-debut hat-trick and Huntelaar added another late on.
Lang, who has made seven substitute appearances for the club, is only the second Ajax player to score three on his first Eredivisie start after Henk Groot in 1959.
Victory takes reigning champions Ajax nine points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed AZ Alkmaar in action against VVV-Venlo later on Sunday.
Line-ups
FC Twente
- 16Drommel
- 2Verhaegh
- 20Busquets
- 3SchenkBooked at 11mins
- 4Verdonk
- 6Brama
- 29RoemeratoeBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMenigat 83'minutes
- 18SelahiBooked at 60mins
- 7CantalapiedraSubstituted forBerggreenat 76'minutes
- 10Vuckic
- 13NakamuraSubstituted forZekhniniat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pleguezuelo
- 8Espinosa
- 9Berggreen
- 11Menig
- 14Zekhnini
- 19Latibeaudiere
- 21Aburjania
- 22de Lange
- 25Bijen
- 26Brondeel
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12MazraouiBooked at 90mins
- 3Veltman
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDestat 67'minutes
- 6van de Beek
- 22Ziyech
- 21Martínez
- 27LangSubstituted forMarinat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Tadic
- 11PromesSubstituted forHuntelaarat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 2Schuurs
- 4Álvarez
- 9Huntelaar
- 15de Jong
- 18Marin
- 23Traoré
- 28Dest
- 29Gravenberch
- 35Scherpen
- Referee:
- Pol van Boekel
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Twente 2, Ajax 5.
Goal!
Goal! FC Twente 2, Ajax 5. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Emil Berggreen (FC Twente) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Haris Vuckic.
Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).
Emil Berggreen (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Haris Vuckic (FC Twente) with an attempt from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Razvan Marin (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Razvan Marin (Ajax).
Queensy Menig (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Berggreen (FC Twente).
Offside, FC Twente. Paul Verhaegh tries a through ball, but Queensy Menig is caught offside.
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Twente. Queensy Menig replaces Godfried Roemeratoe.
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Wout Brama (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Razvan Marin replaces Noa Lang.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Calvin Verdonk.
Offside, FC Twente. Joël Drommel tries a through ball, but Emil Berggreen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Twente. Emil Berggreen replaces Aitor Cantalapiedra.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Calvin Verdonk (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noa Lang.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Twente. Rafik Zekhnini replaces Keito Nakamura.
Goal!
Goal! FC Twente 2, Ajax 4. Noa Lang (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Sergiño Dest replaces Nicolás Tagliafico.
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Wout Brama (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Twente 2, Ajax 3. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Booking
Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lindon Selahi (FC Twente).
Attempt missed. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).