FA Cup third round: Tony Adams and Micah Richards to conduct live draw on BBC Two
-
- From the section FA Cup
The FA Cup third-round draw will be live on BBC Two on Monday, 2 December, from 19:00-19:30 GMT.
Holders Manchester City and record 13-time winners Arsenal are involved as Premier League and Championship clubs enter at this stage.
There are five non-league clubs in the draw, including National League AFC Fylde who beat Kingstonian on Saturday.
Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's home ground.
Adams is a three-time winner with Arsenal while Richards won the competition with Manchester City in 2011.
The other four non-league clubs in the draw include Boston United from the sixth-tier National League North after they earned a home replay against League One Rochdale.
National League Eastleigh and Hartlepool United also earned second-round replays against League Two Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City respectively.
Solihull Moors, who are third in the National League, entertain League One Rotherham United on Monday (19:45) after the third-round draw has taken place.
The third round ties take place between 3-6 January.
Ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle