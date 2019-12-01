Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker doubt for League Cup final - Neil Lennon

Odsonne Edouard was replaced by Leigh Griffiths in last weekend's win over Livingston

Striker Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for next weekend's Scottish League Cup final, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Edouard, 21, missed Sunday's Scottish Premiership game with Ross County, having been absent for Thursday's Europa League win over Rennes with what Lennon called "a niggle".

Celtic will face Rangers in the final at Hampden on Sunday, 8 December.

When asked if Edouard will be back for the clash, Lennon told BBC Scotland: "I can't pinpoint when he'll be back."

He added: "We have to soldier on without him at the minute and we'll see how he is as the week goes on. We're taking it day by day."

In Edouard's absence, Lennon has fielded winger Lewis Morgan as a makeshift striker against Rennes and Ross County.

The 23-year old started and scored against the French side but Lennon confirmed that striker Leigh Griffiths is close to returning up front.

"Obviously we have Griffiths as well almost fully fit," he said. "So that will be a welcome boost to the squad when he's up to full speed."