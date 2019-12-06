Norwich City v Sheffield United

Lys Mousset has scored three of Sheffield United’s last four away goals in the Premier League.

TEAM NEWS

Norwich report no fresh injures, with Grant Hanley, Josip Drmic and Timm Klose among the existing absentees.

Midfielder Alex Tettey is pushing for a recall after impressing as a substitute at Southampton.

Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset, who was dropped to the bench against Newcastle in midweek, is likely to be recalled to the starting line-up.

David McGoldrick, Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman are among the other players who could return to their side.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: These two won automatic promotion together last season and, while Norwich took the Championship title ahead of Sheffield United, the Blades have adjusted better to life in the Premier League.

Norwich's defending at Southampton was again cause for concern, especially the way they were "bullied" at set pieces, but Daniel Farke took heart from their improvement in the second half and Teemu Pukki finding the net again.

Chris Wilder said he was okay with United's performance in their defeat by Newcastle, and their return of three points from the last four games isn't really a fair reflection of how they've played in those matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "We are a newly-promoted side who have not spent any money, so in each and every second at this level we must be at our best.

"We told everyone before the season this would be a difficult challenge."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Norwich: "It'll be difficult and it'll be tough. They were the outstanding team in the Championship last season. I was delighted to get as close as we did to them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going for a draw here, although I am not really convinced by Norwich.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are unbeaten on their last two trips to Carrow Road, having lost their previous five.

The Blades are undefeated in the past three meetings, winning two.

They have not faced each other in the Premier League since the opening two seasons of the competition, when Norwich won three of the four meetings.

Norwich City

Norwich have won only one of their past 10 league games (D2, L7).

They have equalled their lowest points tally of 11 points after 15 matches of a top-flight season, set in 1987-88.

The Canaries have not kept a clean sheet in 11 Premier League home games, conceding at least twice in each of their last six.

Norwich have conceded the opening goal on a league-high 10 occasions this season.

With eight goals and three assists, Teemu Pukki has been involved in 11 goals in his opening 15 Premier League appearances.

Pukki has scored half of Norwich's 16 league goals this term.

Sheffield United