Newcastle United v Southampton

Southampton are hoping to win three consecutive league games for the first time since May 2016

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's record signing Joelinton could return to the starting line-up after only featuring as a substitute in Thursday's win at Sheffield United.

The Magpies will monitor winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been playing despite a niggling ankle injury.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is reluctant to rotate his side after registering back-to-back wins.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered against Arsenal last month.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: It is fair to say that Steve Bruce's appointment in July was not met with universal approval on Tyneside.

However, Newcastle are performing better than expected, with just one defeat in their last six games. Bruce's team haven't lost at home in the league since the opening weekend.

This is a huge game for Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl, who can oversee three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in the job.

Achieve that and the Austrian will feel he has turned a significant corner. Southampton don't have many happy memories of the long trip north, though - they have managed only one win at St James' Park in the last 22 years.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "It's a huge month for us. It's season defining, I think it is for every team because there are so many games.

"I have always said that a few results along the way helps everybody, so we've given ourselves a nice platform going into the busy Christmas period.

"The spirit among the players, and their attitude and the way they are playing has delighted me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints are on a good little run with seven points from their past three games but I've been impressed by Newcastle recently too and they are starting to allay any fears of relegation.

The Magpies got a very good win against Sheffield United on Thursday night and I am backing them again on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's sole win away to Newcastle in 22 years came in the Premier League in January 2015. Eljero Elia scored twice in a 2-1 victory.

Newcastle have scored in each of their past 14 Premier League home games against Southampton - their longest such streak against a particular opponent.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won three of their last five league games, as many victories as in the previous 13 top-flight matches (D4, L6).

Steve Bruce's side are unbeaten in six Premier League matches at St James' Park since losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend.

There have been 13 Premier League goals scored at St James' Park this season, a joint-low alongside Selhurst Park.

The Magpies have conceded just six at home (bettered only by Leicester) but have themselves scored just seven times - only Watford and Crystal Palace have scored fewer prior to the weekend.

They have not won a Premier League fixture at St James' Park in the month of December in nine attempts since beating Liverpool in 2015.

Bruce has lost his last four Premier League matches against Southampton, as Hull City boss in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

