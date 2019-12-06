Premier League
Newcastle14:00Southampton
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Southampton

Southampton players celebrate
Southampton are hoping to win three consecutive league games for the first time since May 2016

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's record signing Joelinton could return to the starting line-up after only featuring as a substitute in Thursday's win at Sheffield United.

The Magpies will monitor winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been playing despite a niggling ankle injury.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is reluctant to rotate his side after registering back-to-back wins.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered against Arsenal last month.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: It is fair to say that Steve Bruce's appointment in July was not met with universal approval on Tyneside.

However, Newcastle are performing better than expected, with just one defeat in their last six games. Bruce's team haven't lost at home in the league since the opening weekend.

This is a huge game for Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl, who can oversee three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in the job.

Achieve that and the Austrian will feel he has turned a significant corner. Southampton don't have many happy memories of the long trip north, though - they have managed only one win at St James' Park in the last 22 years.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "It's a huge month for us. It's season defining, I think it is for every team because there are so many games.

"I have always said that a few results along the way helps everybody, so we've given ourselves a nice platform going into the busy Christmas period.

"The spirit among the players, and their attitude and the way they are playing has delighted me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints are on a good little run with seven points from their past three games but I've been impressed by Newcastle recently too and they are starting to allay any fears of relegation.

The Magpies got a very good win against Sheffield United on Thursday night and I am backing them again on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions vs tennis star Andy Murray

Saints' last 12 league goals have been scored by English players

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton's sole win away to Newcastle in 22 years came in the Premier League in January 2015. Eljero Elia scored twice in a 2-1 victory.
  • Newcastle have scored in each of their past 14 Premier League home games against Southampton - their longest such streak against a particular opponent.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have won three of their last five league games, as many victories as in the previous 13 top-flight matches (D4, L6).
  • Steve Bruce's side are unbeaten in six Premier League matches at St James' Park since losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend.
  • There have been 13 Premier League goals scored at St James' Park this season, a joint-low alongside Selhurst Park.
  • The Magpies have conceded just six at home (bettered only by Leicester) but have themselves scored just seven times - only Watford and Crystal Palace have scored fewer prior to the weekend.
  • They have not won a Premier League fixture at St James' Park in the month of December in nine attempts since beating Liverpool in 2015.
  • Bruce has lost his last four Premier League matches against Southampton, as Hull City boss in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Southampton

  • Saints can win three successive league games for the first time since ending the 2015-16 season with four victories in a row.
  • They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 10 games, conceding 27 goals in total.
  • Six of Southampton's last seven Premier League goals have come from set-pieces.
  • Danny Ings can become the first Saints player to score in five consecutive Premier League matches since James Beattie did so in 2003.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool15141037142343
2Leicester1511223592635
3Man City15102343172632
4Chelsea159243021929
5Wolves155822117423
6Man Utd155642318521
7Crystal Palace156361418-421
8Tottenham155552523220
9Sheff Utd154741715219
10Arsenal154742123-219
11Newcastle155461522-719
12Burnley155372124-318
13Brighton155371822-418
14Bournemouth154471821-316
15West Ham154471725-816
16Aston Villa154382224-215
17Southampton154381733-1615
18Everton154291627-1114
19Norwich1532101632-1611
20Watford15159930-218
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you