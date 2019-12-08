Women's Super League: Manchester United v Everton
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4Turner
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 2Harris
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 16James
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
Everton Women
- 23Korpela
- 14Morgan
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 17Graham
- 21Clemaron
- 11Kelly
- 15Pike
- 8Kaagman
- 10Magill
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 2Hinds
- 4Brougham
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Hughes
- 13Stringer
- 16Cain
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
Match report to follow.