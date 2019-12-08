The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women15:00B'ham City Women
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium

Women's Super League: Bristol City v Birmingham City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87012341921
2Man City Women87011811721
3Chelsea Women76101831519
4Everton Women7502115615
5Man Utd Women8404136712
6Reading Women73221213-111
7Tottenham Women8314711-410
8West Ham Women83051118-79
9Brighton Women8134716-96
10B'ham City Women7115315-124
11Bristol City Women8035628-223
12Liverpool Women8017110-91
View full The FA Women's Super League table

