West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (Sun)

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has virtually a fully fit squad to select from, with club captain Chris Brunt back in contention after a calf injury.

Midfielder Rekeem Harper did not train on Friday because of a tooth problem.

Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu could play for the first time in three months after overcoming an ankle injury.

Nathan Dyer is back after a knock, but fellow experienced winger Wayne Routledge is out with a calf problem, which is expected to be short-term.

  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Swansea (W3 D2).
  • Swansea lost both league matches against West Brom last season - they haven't lost three in a row against the Baggies since September 1981.
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last 15 home league games (W10 D5) - they last went longer without defeat at home between February-December 1920 (16 games).
  • Swansea are the only Championship side without an away defeat so far this season (W4 D5 L0).
  • West Brom's Charlie Austin has scored in each of his last three substitute appearances - the last Championship player to score in four sub appearances in a row is Lewis McGugan for Nottingham Forest in March and April 2013 (five in a row).
  • Swansea's Matt Grimes has been involved in 988 unique open play sequences of play in the Championship this season, 24 more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

