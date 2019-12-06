West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (Sun)

French forward Aldo Kalulu is on a season-long loan with Swansea from Swiss side FC Basel

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has virtually a fully fit squad to select from, with club captain Chris Brunt back in contention after a calf injury.

Midfielder Rekeem Harper did not train on Friday because of a tooth problem.

Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu could play for the first time in three months after overcoming an ankle injury.

Nathan Dyer is back after a knock, but fellow experienced winger Wayne Routledge is out with a calf problem, which is expected to be short-term.

Match facts