Bayern Munich 1-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Home defeat dents Bayern's Bundesliga hopes

Jamaica forward Leon Bailey doubled his goal tally for the season against Bayern

Bayern Munich missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga with a home loss to Bayer Leverkusen, their first under interim coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern sit fourth in the table and have now lost two league games at home this season having lost just once at the Allianz Arena last term.

Leon Bailey scored twice for the visitors, who also had Jonathan Tah sent off late on.

Thomas Muller briefly drew the hosts level in the first period.

Despite dominating throughout, Bayern were unusually wasteful in front of goal with Robert Lewandowski unable to continue his remarkable recent goalscoring form.

The Poland forward headed against the Leverkusen crossbar in stoppage time with Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic also guilty of glaring misses.

Peter Bosz's side, who also lost Wendell, Charles Aranguiz and Bailey to injury, survived the hosts hitting the woodwork three times to hold on for their first victory at Bayern for seven years.

The result leaves German champions Bayern three points behind RB Leipzig, who top the table.

Borussia Monchengladbach will return to the top of the Bundesliga if they defeat Freiburg on Sunday (14:30 GMT).