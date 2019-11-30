Euro 2020 draw: NI or Republic could join Spain, Sweden and Poland in Group E

Jamal Lewis and Cyrus Christie in action during the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in November 2019

Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland could join Spain, Sweden and Poland in Group E at the 2020 European Championship finals next summer.

The make-up of the group was finalised in Saturday's draw.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are involved in Path B of the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

Bosnia host Northern Ireland and Slovakia are at home to the Republic in the play-off semi-finals on 26 March.

If Northern Ireland progress they will face the winners of the other semi-final at Windsor Park on 31 March.

The first Group E game for the Path B winners will be against Poland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday 15 June.

Sweden will be their next opponents at the same venue on Friday 19 June, followed by a clash with group top seeds Spain in Bilbao on Wednesday 24 June.