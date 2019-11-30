League One: Leaders Airdrie thrash East Fife as Raith edge out Montrose

Dale Carrick scored twice as Scottish League One leaders Airdrieonians swept aside promotion rivals East Fife 4-0 at home to secure a sixth consecutive win.

The Diamonds remain a point clear of Raith Rovers, who won 1-0 at Montrose.

Falkirk, under new management team Lee Miller and David McCracken, moved above East Fife into third with a 3-0 home win over bottom side Stranraer.

Forfar ended an eight-game run without victory by beating Peterhead 2-1, while Dumbarton won 2-1 at Clyde.

After last weekend's 4-1 Lanarskhire derby rout of Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup, Airdrie remained in ruthless mood to extend their league winning streak to five games, with Calum Gallagher and Ally Roy also among the goals.

Brad Spencer's second-half strike proved enough for Raith at Links Park, while Declan McManus, Michael Doyle and Mark Durnan gave Falkirk's new coaching team a successful start in the league.

Murray MacKintosh was the Forfar hero with the winning goal in his side's long-awaited victory at Station Park.

And Isaac Layne's decisive strike for Dumbarton lifted them above Montrose into fifth as Clyde's winless league run extended to four matches.