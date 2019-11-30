Irish Premiership: Crues top table on goal difference as Coleraine and Cliftonville lose

Paul Heatley marked his return to the Crusaders starting line-up with a goal at Stangmore Park

Crusaders moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference after Coleraine and Cliftonville both lost - making it a three-way tie for the lead.

Stephen Baxter's Crues thrashed Dungannon Swifts 6-1 while Glentoran beat Paddy McLaughlin's Reds 2-0.

Institute stunned Coleraine 2-0 in the early kick-off while Linfield left it late to down Larne.

Carrick Rangers thrashed Glenavon while Warrenpoint Town beat Ballymena United.

There was an early scare for Crusaders as Dougie Wilson put the Swifts ahead with a 25-yard left-footed piledriver but Paul Heatley equalised with a shot which was deflected off home defender Ross Redman.

The Seaview outfit bossed the second half, Ross Clarke side-footing in to put his side in front, Philip Lowry poking home the third and Howard Beverland heading in the fourth.

McGonigle scored the goal of the game when he cut in on the left wing and smashed a stunning drive across goal into the top corner. The forward added a sixth with a free-kick soon after.

The result condemned Dungannon to an eighth league defeat in a row as they moved top of the table with a hugely convincing win at Stangmore Park.

Cliftonville have now lost all three of their Premiership encounters with Belfast sides at home this season, having also been beaten by Linfield and Crusaders

Cliftonville's eight-game unbeaten run in the league was ended as goals from Cameron Stewart and Chris Gallagher gave Glentoran a 2-0 win at Solitude.

Glentoran flew out of the traps with Robbie McDaid passing up two big opportunities before Stewart opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

McDaid fed Marcus Kane and the Glens skipper fired the ball into the near post, where Stewart beat Garry Breen and Aaron Donnelly to poke into the unguarded net for the first league goal Cliftonville have conceded at Solitude since Jimmy Callacher's for Linfield on 7 September.

Cliftonville felt they should have had a penalty on the half-hour mark when Joe Gormley's shot was charged down by Conor Pepper. The Reds were adamant that Pepper used his arm to block the effort but referee Raymond Crangle pointed for a corner.

The hosts spurned a huge chance to equalise shortly before half-time when Aaron Donnelly failed to convert from six yards after Marijan Antolovic had flapped at Ronan Doherty's corner.

Having struggled to cope with Glentoran's high press, Cliftonville fell further behind when Gallagher doubled the away side's lead with his first goal for the club seven minutes after the restart.

Glentoran were reduced to 10 men when Hrvoje Plum received a second yellow card for a foul on Thomas Maguire but it didn't impact the result as the east Belfast side kept the sub-par Reds at bay to secure an impressive victory.

It was Cliftonville's first league defeat in nine games and Glentoran's first league success at Solitude since April 2016.

Institute picked up their first home win of the season against Coleraine

After their unbeaten start to the season came to an end against basement side Warrenpoint, Oran Kearney's side laboured to a win over Carrick before falling to defeat against energised Institute at the Brandywell.

Shaun Leppard got the final touch on Evan Tweed's free-kick on 19 minutes to put Stute into the lead before Gareth Brown scored a screamer 10 minutes later.

The midfielder collected the ball after Chris Johns' pass out fell short, before picking his spot from 40 yards and beating the retreating Coleraine keeper with a superb strike.

The Bannsiders improved after the break but struggled to break down the home defence as Sean Connor's side collected their second win of the season in impressive fashion.

After a dramatic afternoon in the Irish Premiership, Baxter's outfit top the table ahead of Coleraine on goals scored, with the Reds in touching distance, just two goals back on the leading pair.

Victories for Linfield and Glentoran mean that five points separate the top five teams

Josh Robinson's late goal was enough for Linfield to edge out Larne at Windsor Park as David Healy's side moved to within two points of the leading trio.

The visitors went within inches of taking the lead with five minutes remaining when Rohan Ferguson tipped David McDaid's effort onto the inside of the post.

Just a minute later Linfield took the lead as Larne keeper Conor Devlin failed to reach a long free kick launched into the box, allowing Robinson to tap into the open net at the back post.

Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers' upward curve continued as they thumped Glenavon 6-2 at Taylor's Avenue.

Niall Currie's side scored six goals in a top flight match for the first time in their history and rose to seventh place in the table.

Gerard Thompson gave Niall Currie's men an early lead and, although Aaron Harmon scored a superb equaliser, Stewart Nixon ensured the hosts led at the interval.

Guillaume Keke scored just eight seconds after the restart with James Ferrin, Lee Chapman and Michael Smith adding further goals for a rampant Rangers before Josh Daniels netted for well-beaten Glenavon.

Stewart Nixon scored twice as Glenavon conceded six goals for the third time this season

After Institute's win earlier in the day, Warrenpoint Town continued their recent revival since Barry Gray's return with a 2-1 win over Ballymena United, who drop to eighth place after a seventh defeat in their last eight league games.

The home side went in front on 24 minutes when Ballymena goalkeeper Ross Glendinning came a long way off his line to punch a free kick clear but the ball dropped to Emmet Bennett on the edge of the penalty area who nodded the ball back into the unguarded net.

Adam Lecky missed a glorious chance to equalise for Ballymena and within seconds the visitors were punished as Brandon Doyle doubled Warrenpoint's lead on 26 minutes, with a strong run into the left side of the Ballymena penalty area before slipping a neat finish past Glendinning.

Ballymena got back into the game on 38 minutes when, after a Steven McCullough corner was nodded back across goal and Tony Kane was on hand to force home the loose ball.

Warrenpoint defended doggedly in the second half in the face of some heavy Ballymena pressure and the home side could have added to their tally on the counter-attack with both Doyle and Bennett hitting the woodwork in the closing stages.