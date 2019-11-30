Euro 2020 draw: England drawn against Croatia, Wales in group with Italy

England have been drawn against Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D at UEFA EURO 2020, with Wales alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A.

Germany will face world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal in Group F.

The winners of Scotland's play-off path, which includes Norway, Serbia and Israel, will join England's group.

Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on 14 June.

The tournament's opening game will see Italy host Turkey in Rome on 12 June.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all feature in the play-offs next March, where 16 teams will compete to fill the final four places.

Group A : Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales Group B : Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland Group C : Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D*

: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D* Group D : England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C**

: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C** Group E : Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B***

: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B*** Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Path A/D*

*Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary

**Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia

***Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland / Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

Where and when do England play?

England, joint bookmakers' favourites along with France to win the tournament, will benefit from hosting all three of their group games at Wembley.

Southgate's side already knew they would be placed in Group D, with the qualified countries of the 12 host cities purposefully placed in specific groups to ensure at least two home games.

England's tournament begins on Sunday, 14 June when they host Zlatko Dalic's 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley.

Southgate's side follow that up against the winner of play-off path C on 19 June and complete their group stage against Czech Republic on 23 June.

If England win their group, their last-16 tie would be in Dublin against the runner-ups in a hugely competitive looking Group F - which already includes Germany, France and Portugal - with a potential quarter-final in Rome.

Should they finish second, it would be a trip to Copenhagen against the runner-ups from Group E, which features Spain, before a quarter-final in St Petersburg. There are other possibilities if they are one of the best third-place finishers.

More to follow.