Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale starts as visitors move top of La Liga

Gareth Bale was restored to the starting line-up in Real's narrow victory at Alaves

Gareth Bale made his first Real Madrid start since 5 October as Zinedine Zidane's side moved top of La Liga with victory at Alaves.

Real captain Sergio Ramos opened the scoring with a flicked header 10 minutes into the second half.

Lucas Perez equalised from the penalty spot, but Dani Carvajal bundled home from close range to earn Real the win.

Barcelona will return to the top of the table if they beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Real produced one of their best performances of the campaign against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday but lacked intensity at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, struggling to create clear-cut opportunities in a frustrating first half.

Bale, making his first start since suffering a calf injury at the beginning of October, had been heavily criticised by sections of the Spanish press after posing with a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' flag while on international duty earlier this month.

But the winger started brightly and went closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time, heading Isco's cross on to the post via a heavy deflection off Ximo Navarro.

Ramos eventually nodded the visitors into the lead from Toni Kroos' delivery, but the Real skipper conceded a penalty when he collided with Joselu inside the area.

Former Arsenal striker Perez sent Alphonse Areola the wrong way from the spot, but Carvajal restored Madrid's lead four minutes later after Isco's header had rebounded off the post.

The win lifts Zidane's team three points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have played a game fewer.