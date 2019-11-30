Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Motherwell, St Mirren, Fleetwood, Morgan, Young Boys

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has ruled out Lewis Morgan, who is reportedly a target for Hibernian and St Mirren, being sent out on loan in January after the winger scored against Rennes on Thursday on making a rare start in place of injured striker Odsonne Edouard. (The National)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he might still sign another striker in January despite suggesting his side showed they can cope without the injured Odsonne Edouard in Thursday's Europa League win over Rennes. (The Herald)

Manager Steven Gerrard has reiterated his firm stance that none of his key players will leave Rangers in January despite his desire to trim his Ibrox squad and only those on the fringes of the first-team squad will be allowed to leave. (The Herald)

Rangers may have to play their final Europa League group game against Young Boys behind closed doors' at Ibrox after reports of sectarian singing during their draw with Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has called for rules to be changed after he was ruled out of next week's Scottish League Cup final against Rangers because he is cup-tied with Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has backed Jordan Rossiter to make a successful comeback after the 22-year-old midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury picked up while playing his 19th game of the season on loan to Fleetwood Town. (The Herald)

Hearts centre-half Craig Halkett has declared himself fit and ready to start against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday seven weeks after damaging knee ligaments at St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull is still at least two months away from returning from the knee injury that curtailed his transfer to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell believes playing a more central role since the sacking of head coach Paul Heckingbottom has improved his form. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mo Farah's u-turn on his decision to retire from the track and to defend his 10,000m title at the Tokyo Olympics means Scotland's Callum Hawkins, fitness permitting, is certain to be in Tokyo for Team GB running the marathon. (The National)