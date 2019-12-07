Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Brechin
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McLean
  • 6McGregor
  • 3Thomson
  • 8Nguene Bikey
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Wilson
  • 11Willis
  • 9Heaver
  • 10Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Scott
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Duffy
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Wright
  • 19Peters

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 6Page
  • 3McIntosh
  • 7Hamilton
  • 4Brown
  • 8Allan
  • 10McCord
  • 11Inglis
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14McLaughlin
  • 15Watt
  • 16Knox
  • 17Ngoy
  • 18Crawford
  • 21Sinclair
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers14111239192034
2Edinburgh City1492330201029
3Cowdenbeath138141812625
4Annan Athletic146352124-321
5Queen's Park145361919018
6Elgin144552217517
7Stirling144461211116
8Stenhousemuir144461626-1016
9Albion133281829-1111
10Brechin1421111533-187
