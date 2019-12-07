Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Cove Rangers
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 12Wilson
  • 15Kane
  • 16Stewart
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 15Redford
  • 4Scully
  • 20Aird
  • 10Scott
  • 24Fyvie
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers14111239192034
2Edinburgh City1492330201029
3Cowdenbeath138141812625
4Annan Athletic146352124-321
5Queen's Park145361919018
6Elgin144552217517
7Stirling144461211116
8Stenhousemuir144461626-1016
9Albion133281829-1111
10Brechin1421111533-187
