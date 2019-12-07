Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Alloa
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 23Harkes
  • 27Appere
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 5Connolly
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 19Brown
  • 24Shankland
  • 25King

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Deas
  • 5Graham
  • 18Malcolm
  • 8Robertson
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr148062820824
4Dunfermline156452216622
5Dundee156361921-221
6Arbroath146261415-120
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
View full Scottish Championship table

