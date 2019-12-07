Scottish Championship
Arbroath15:00Dundee
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Dundee

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 22Virtanen
  • 6Whatley
  • 16Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Linn

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 10Swankie
  • 14Spence
  • 15Donnelly
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 21Mackie
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 14Dorrans
  • 11McDaid
  • 28Hemmings
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 10McGowan
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Moore
  • 26Mulligan
  • 31Cunningham
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr148062820824
4Dunfermline156452216622
5Dundee156361921-221
6Arbroath146261415-120
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
View full Scottish Championship table

