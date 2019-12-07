Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 17Osman
  • 25Paton
  • 19El Bakhtaoui
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver

Substitutes

  • 8Kidd
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14McCarthy
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 24Kakay
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Bannigan
  • 12Cole
  • 15Robson
  • 10Jones
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 5Hall
  • 11Harkins
  • 16Palmer
  • 17Slater
  • 19Zanatta
  • 22Fox
Referee:
Steven McLean

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr148062820824
4Dunfermline156452216622
5Dundee156361921-221
6Arbroath146261415-120
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
