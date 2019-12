Wrexham are likely to be without midfielder Adam Barton for the visit of promotion chasing Solihull Moors in the National League.

Barton recently had knee surgery while defender Manny Smith remains sidelined with a long term injury.

Wrexham's 2-0 victory at Eastleigh on Tuesday lifted Dean Keates' side off the foot of the table.

Solihull are third in the National League after four wins and a draw from their last five games.