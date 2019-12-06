Watford v Crystal Palace

Roberto Pereyra and Christian Kabasele could both play after missing Watford's last three games

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra could return after hamstring injuries.

Captain Troy Deeney is in line for his first home start since mid-August but Craig Dawson is not quite ready to come back after a head injury.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Max Meyer, who has a sickness bug.

In defence, Mamadou Sakho starts a suspension and Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt are still injured, but Gary Cahill or Scott Dann could return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Watford have already had more head coaches than wins this season as they search for their third boss of the campaign.

Hayden Mullins has stepped up from the Under-23 side to look after things and would like the job on a more permanent basis.

The visit of Crystal Palace brings back memories of happier times for Hornets fans last season - their team won all three meetings 2-1, including an FA Cup quarter-final.

Roy Hodgson's Palace will fancy this one, though, following a midweek win over Bournemouth that has taken them up to seventh in the table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins: "Palace are a side in form, but we are going to try to start with a high tempo. We know we need to start fast. If we give the fans something to cheer about then they will be with us, and we need them.

"We have to try to get positivity throughout the whole stadium. We need every player pulling in the same direction."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on reports that Wilfried Zaha could leave in January: "The speculation doesn't interest me at all. I've been here two and a bit years now and there's been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door.

"He's still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are going great at the moment.

But Watford are at home, and the fact they are going to appoint someone soon might bring something extra out of their players. They might be wondering who is watching.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams met three times last season, with Watford winning them all by a 2-1 scoreline.

Watford

Watford have suffered three successive league defeats - it's two years since they last lost four in a row in the same season.

Their only victory in 15 league games this season came against second-to-bottom Norwich.

They have failed to score in an unrivalled eight Premier League matches this season.

Watford have scored just nine league goals - they are one of only two sides in the top four divisions yet to reach double figures.

They haven't scored a home Premier League goal in open play since September, a total of 397 minutes.

Crystal Palace