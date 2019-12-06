Bournemouth v Liverpool

Bournemouth's Adam Smith suffered an ankle injury in the midweek defeat by Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Adam Smith has an ankle injury, while top scorer Harry Wilson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Steve Cook remains out after breaking his wrist against Spurs last weekend, while Joshua King is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool, who welcome back goalkeeper Alisson after suspension, have no fresh injury problems.

Joel Matip continues to be troubled by a knee injury and remains out, along with Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're in a tough spot in a tough, tough league.

"But these challenges inspire me, we need to show the unity and the fight for the challenge and that's what I'm telling my players."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Being top at Christmas is not important.

"A lot of people hope that we fail. We will just try to win at Bournemouth, so if that means we are top at Christmas, that is not interesting.

"We need to be lucky that the players stay healthy. This worries us much more."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have lost four league games in a row, with their latest defeat coming against Crystal Palace's 10 men on Tuesday - I don't see them having any joy here, either.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last four meetings between the teams, scoring 14 goals without reply.

Bournemouth have lost 4-0 in successive home games against Liverpool.

There have been 25 goals in the last six meetings, an average of more than four goals a game.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in danger of losing five Premier League games in a row for the first time.

They last suffered five consecutive league defeats in March 2013 as a League One side.

The Cherries were seven points better off at this stage last season.

Since the start of last season, Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has received an unrivalled 19 yellow cards in the Premier League.

Liverpool