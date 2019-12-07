Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 33Lawson
  • 27Guthrie
  • 5Lamie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Jacobs
  • 14Odoffin
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Erskine
  • 21McMillan

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 4Bruce
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 15El Makrini
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Millar

Substitutes

  • 5Johnson
  • 16Jackson
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Koprivec
  • 28Sow
  • 29Burke
Referee:
John Beaton

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen168532519629
4Motherwell169162822628
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164752429-519
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston163671724-715
9Hearts152671626-1012
10Hamilton162681629-1312
11St Johnstone152671333-2012
12St Mirren1632111124-1311
View full Scottish Premiership table

