Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hearts
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Mugabi
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 17Scott
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 5Hartley
  • 11Seedorf
  • 37MacIver
  • 44Cole
  • 52O'Hara

Hearts

  • 23Castro Pereira
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 25Brandon
  • 8Clare
  • 12Whelan
  • 10Walker
  • 77Meshino
  • 18MacLean
  • 11Mulraney

Substitutes

  • 7Bozanic
  • 15Wighton
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 28Dikamona
  • 30Silva
  • 35Keena
  • 40Irving
Referee:
Alan Muir

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen168532519629
4Motherwell169162822628
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164752429-519
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston163671724-715
9Hearts152671626-1012
10Hamilton162681629-1312
11St Johnstone152671333-2012
12St Mirren1632111124-1311
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you