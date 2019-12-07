Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Scotland

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 21Naismith
  • 25Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Hallberg
  • 10Boyle
  • 14Mallan
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Horgan
  • 8Slivka
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 2Logan
  • 19Ferguson
  • 33Vyner
  • 21Gallagher
  • 3Leigh
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 28Wilson

Substitutes

  • 6Devlin
  • 9Main
  • 10McGinn
  • 11Hedges
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
Referee:
Colin Steven

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen168532519629
4Motherwell169162822628
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164752429-519
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston163671724-715
9Hearts152671626-1012
10Hamilton162681629-1312
11St Johnstone152671333-2012
12St Mirren1632111124-1311
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you