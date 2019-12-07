Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00St Mirren
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 6Hunt
  • 26Stubbs
  • 24Easton
  • 2McGowan
  • 11Miller
  • 13Gogic
  • 28Smith
  • 3McMann
  • 8Davies
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 7Collar
  • 9Oakley
  • 17Beck
  • 20Moyo
  • 25Martin
  • 40Hamilton

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinn
  • 19Morias
  • 5McLoughlin
  • 3Waters
  • 14McAllister
  • 8Flynn
  • 7Magennis
  • 24MacPherson
  • 11Durmus
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 4McGinn
  • 10Andreu
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Cooke
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 26Lyness
  • 38Henderson
Referee:
Don Robertson

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen168532519629
4Motherwell169162822628
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164752429-519
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston163671724-715
9Hearts152671626-1012
10Hamilton162681629-1312
11St Johnstone152671333-2012
12St Mirren1632111124-1311
