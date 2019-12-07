Cambridge United v Plymouth Argyle
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|19
|11
|3
|5
|32
|22
|10
|36
|2
|Forest Green
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|13
|11
|35
|3
|Crewe
|19
|10
|4
|5
|32
|22
|10
|34
|4
|Exeter
|19
|9
|6
|4
|24
|20
|4
|33
|5
|Cheltenham
|18
|8
|7
|3
|28
|15
|13
|31
|6
|Northampton
|19
|9
|4
|6
|28
|19
|9
|31
|7
|Bradford
|18
|9
|4
|5
|26
|18
|8
|31
|8
|Plymouth
|18
|8
|5
|5
|27
|21
|6
|29
|9
|Port Vale
|19
|7
|7
|5
|25
|25
|0
|28
|10
|Colchester
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23
|17
|6
|27
|11
|Newport
|17
|7
|6
|4
|17
|14
|3
|27
|12
|Salford
|19
|6
|7
|6
|23
|28
|-5
|25
|13
|Cambridge
|19
|6
|6
|7
|23
|19
|4
|24
|14
|Macclesfield
|19
|5
|8
|6
|18
|21
|-3
|23
|15
|Mansfield
|19
|5
|6
|8
|26
|26
|0
|21
|16
|Scunthorpe
|19
|5
|6
|8
|25
|26
|-1
|21
|17
|Crawley
|19
|5
|6
|8
|25
|31
|-6
|21
|18
|Grimsby
|17
|5
|5
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|20
|19
|Leyton Orient
|19
|5
|5
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|20
|20
|Oldham
|18
|4
|7
|7
|19
|26
|-7
|19
|21
|Carlisle
|19
|5
|4
|10
|19
|31
|-12
|19
|22
|Walsall
|19
|5
|4
|10
|14
|26
|-12
|19
|23
|Stevenage
|18
|2
|8
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|14
|24
|Morecambe
|19
|3
|5
|11
|16
|35
|-19
|14