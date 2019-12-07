League Two
MacclesfieldPCreweP
Match postponed - Other

Macclesfield Town P-P Crewe Alexandra

Macclesfield's League Two game against Crewe on Saturday has been suspended by the English Football League.

The Silkmen's players had said they would not play in protest over unpaid wages and that their emotional and mental wellbeing was at "rock bottom".

The EFL met with players and representatives from the Professional Footballers' Association on Friday.

Macclesfield later informed the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture, leading it to be suspended.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon19113532221036
2Forest Green19105424131135
3Crewe19104532221034
4Exeter199642420433
5Cheltenham1887328151331
6Northampton199462819931
7Bradford189452618831
8Plymouth188552721629
9Port Vale197752525028
10Colchester187652317627
11Newport177641714327
12Salford196762328-525
13Cambridge196672319424
14Macclesfield195861821-323
15Mansfield195682626021
16Scunthorpe195682526-121
17Crawley195682531-621
18Grimsby175572022-220
19Leyton Orient195592634-820
20Oldham184771926-719
21Carlisle1954101931-1219
22Walsall1954101426-1219
23Stevenage182881221-914
24Morecambe1935111635-1914
