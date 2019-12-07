Macclesfield Town P-P Crewe Alexandra

Macclesfield's League Two game against Crewe on Saturday has been suspended by the English Football League.

The Silkmen's players had said they would not play in protest over unpaid wages and that their emotional and mental wellbeing was at "rock bottom".

The EFL met with players and representatives from the Professional Footballers' Association on Friday.

Macclesfield later informed the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture, leading it to be suspended.