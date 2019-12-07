Gillingham v Sunderland
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wycombe
|19
|11
|7
|1
|28
|14
|14
|40
|2
|Ipswich
|17
|10
|5
|2
|27
|12
|15
|35
|3
|Peterborough
|18
|9
|4
|5
|40
|23
|17
|31
|4
|Rotherham
|18
|9
|3
|6
|30
|18
|12
|30
|5
|Coventry
|18
|7
|9
|2
|23
|20
|3
|30
|6
|Oxford Utd
|17
|8
|5
|4
|37
|19
|18
|29
|7
|Fleetwood
|16
|9
|2
|5
|29
|20
|9
|29
|8
|Blackpool
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|21
|5
|29
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|17
|8
|4
|5
|23
|22
|1
|28
|10
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|6
|4
|26
|18
|8
|27
|11
|Sunderland
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|19
|5
|26
|12
|Burton
|17
|6
|6
|5
|21
|18
|3
|24
|13
|Shrewsbury
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|24
|14
|Doncaster
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|17
|7
|23
|15
|Gillingham
|18
|5
|6
|7
|21
|21
|0
|21
|16
|Rochdale
|19
|5
|4
|10
|21
|33
|-12
|19
|17
|Accrington
|18
|4
|6
|8
|24
|28
|-4
|18
|18
|Lincoln City
|17
|5
|3
|9
|18
|22
|-4
|18
|19
|Wimbledon
|18
|4
|4
|10
|21
|28
|-7
|16
|20
|Tranmere
|17
|4
|4
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|16
|21
|MK Dons
|18
|4
|1
|13
|15
|29
|-14
|13
|22
|Southend
|19
|1
|3
|15
|18
|53
|-35
|6
|23
|Bolton
|15
|3
|4
|8
|9
|36
|-27
|1
