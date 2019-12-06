Luton Town v Wigan Athletic
Luton hope to make an immediate response following their 7-0 thrashing by Brentford when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters will be without Brendan Galloway and Izzy Brown with a patella injury and hamstring tear respectively.
Wigan boss Paul Cook could make changes after their home defeat by Reading left them in the relegation places.
Youngster Joe Gelhardt could feature for the Latics after Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe were dropped to the bench.
Match facts
- Luton have only managed one win in 10 league matches against Wigan (D5 L4), a 3-1 away win in August 1998.
- Wigan have never lost an away league match against Luton Town in five previous meetings (W2 D3).
- Luton won their last home league match against Charlton but haven't won consecutive home matches at this level since October 2006.
- No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship than Wigan this season (15). Indeed, the Latics have thrown away a lead in each of their last three matches (D1 L2).
- Luton's Isaiah Brown has directly involved in seven goals in his last nine league starts for the Hatters (1 goal, 6 assists).
- Wigan boss Paul Cook has never lost against Luton Town in four previous meetings, all with Portsmouth between 2015 and 2017 (W3 D1 L0).