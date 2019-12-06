Championship
Huddersfield12:30Leeds
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United

Karlan Grant
Karlan Grant has scored 11 of Huddersfield's 22 league goals this campaign
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Huddersfield Town full-backs Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubtful, along with striker Fraizer Campbell (hip).

Terriers boss Danny Cowley could make changes after saying he was "ashamed" by their showing in last week's 5-2 defeat by Bristol City.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips serves a one-match ban, so Ben White will move from defence into midfield.

Gaetano Berardi is likely to come back in at centre-half.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Huddersfield and Leeds since February 2017, when the Terriers won 2-1 in a Championship fixture.
  • Leeds have lost their past three league matches against Huddersfield - they have not lost four in a row against their Yorkshire rivals since a run of six between 1928 and 1931.
  • After a run that saw them lose 14 of 16 home league games, Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their last six at the John Smith's Stadium (W2 D4).
  • Leeds have won their past five Championship games, their longest run since a run of seven between November/December 2018.
  • Since scoring his first Huddersfield goal on February 9th, striker Karlan Grant has ended on the losing side in eight league matches in which he has scored - more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.
  • Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has created the most chances from open play in the Championship (40) and been involved in the most open play sequences ending in a shot (117) - despite that, the Polish midfielder has registered just one assist this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you