Huddersfield Town v Leeds United

Karlan Grant has scored 11 of Huddersfield's 22 league goals this campaign

Huddersfield Town full-backs Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubtful, along with striker Fraizer Campbell (hip).

Terriers boss Danny Cowley could make changes after saying he was "ashamed" by their showing in last week's 5-2 defeat by Bristol City.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips serves a one-match ban, so Ben White will move from defence into midfield.

Gaetano Berardi is likely to come back in at centre-half.

Match facts