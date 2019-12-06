Huddersfield Town v Leeds United
Huddersfield Town full-backs Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubtful, along with striker Fraizer Campbell (hip).
Terriers boss Danny Cowley could make changes after saying he was "ashamed" by their showing in last week's 5-2 defeat by Bristol City.
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips serves a one-match ban, so Ben White will move from defence into midfield.
Gaetano Berardi is likely to come back in at centre-half.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Huddersfield and Leeds since February 2017, when the Terriers won 2-1 in a Championship fixture.
- Leeds have lost their past three league matches against Huddersfield - they have not lost four in a row against their Yorkshire rivals since a run of six between 1928 and 1931.
- After a run that saw them lose 14 of 16 home league games, Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their last six at the John Smith's Stadium (W2 D4).
- Leeds have won their past five Championship games, their longest run since a run of seven between November/December 2018.
- Since scoring his first Huddersfield goal on February 9th, striker Karlan Grant has ended on the losing side in eight league matches in which he has scored - more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.
- Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has created the most chances from open play in the Championship (40) and been involved in the most open play sequences ending in a shot (117) - despite that, the Polish midfielder has registered just one assist this season.