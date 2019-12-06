Championship
Blackburn15:00Derby
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Tony Mowbray has overseen four wins from Blackburn's past five Championship matches
Tony Mowbray has overseen four wins from Blackburn's past five Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will have no new injury concerns when his side take on Derby County in the Championship on Saturday.

Stewart Downing has started at left-back in their past two games and is likely to continue in the role with Derrick Williams still injured.

Derby hope defender Krystian Bielik will be fit for the match.

The Poland international has been on the sidelines with a hip problem but returned to training this week.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in four league matches against Derby (W3 D1) since a 0-1 defeat in February 2016.
  • Derby have failed to score in each of their last three league visits to Blackburn (D1 L2).
  • Blackburn have won each of their last three Championship home games, last winning four in a row at this level in March 2016.
  • Derby are winless away from home since the opening weekend (D3 L5), losing their last four in a row. They've not lost five consecutive away league games since May 2008 in the Premier League (six in a row).
  • Blackburn's Elliott Bennett registered his fourth league assist of the season against Stoke - he last created more goals in a single campaign in 2010-11 for Brighton in League One (18 assists).
  • No Championship team has conceded more goals via set pieces than Derby County this season (13, level with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you