Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Tony Mowbray has overseen four wins from Blackburn's past five Championship matches

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will have no new injury concerns when his side take on Derby County in the Championship on Saturday.

Stewart Downing has started at left-back in their past two games and is likely to continue in the role with Derrick Williams still injured.

Derby hope defender Krystian Bielik will be fit for the match.

The Poland international has been on the sidelines with a hip problem but returned to training this week.

