Fulham v Bristol City

Bobby Decordova-Reid is hoping to return to the Fulham squad

Forward Bobby Decordova-Reid faces a fitness test before manager Scott Parker finalises his squad after missing Fulham's win at Swansea City because of a hamstring problem.

Harry Arter and Maxime Le Marchand are still recovering from injuries.

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas, who was on loan at Fulham the season before last, is back in training and could feature at Craven Cottage.

Nathan Baker has been nursing a knock and will be assessed ahead of the game.

