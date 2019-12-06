Championship
Fulham15:00Bristol City
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Bristol City

Bobby Decordova-Reid
Bobby Decordova-Reid is hoping to return to the Fulham squad
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Forward Bobby Decordova-Reid faces a fitness test before manager Scott Parker finalises his squad after missing Fulham's win at Swansea City because of a hamstring problem.

Harry Arter and Maxime Le Marchand are still recovering from injuries.

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas, who was on loan at Fulham the season before last, is back in training and could feature at Craven Cottage.

Nathan Baker has been nursing a knock and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Match facts

  • Fulham have picked up just four points in their past five league meetings with Bristol City (W1 D1 L3).
  • City have won their past four away matches against Fulham in all competitions.
  • Fulham have won each of their past four league games - one more victory than they had picked up in their previous 11 Championship games (W3 D5 L3).
  • City are looking to secure back-to-back Championship victories for the first time since August, following their 5-2 victory against Huddersfield last time out.
  • Fulham have had 92 attacks in the Championship this season which contain 10+ passes and either end in a shot or has at least one touch in the box - 48 more than any other team.

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories

