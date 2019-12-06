Fulham v Bristol City
- From the section Championship
Forward Bobby Decordova-Reid faces a fitness test before manager Scott Parker finalises his squad after missing Fulham's win at Swansea City because of a hamstring problem.
Harry Arter and Maxime Le Marchand are still recovering from injuries.
Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas, who was on loan at Fulham the season before last, is back in training and could feature at Craven Cottage.
Nathan Baker has been nursing a knock and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Match facts
- Fulham have picked up just four points in their past five league meetings with Bristol City (W1 D1 L3).
- City have won their past four away matches against Fulham in all competitions.
- Fulham have won each of their past four league games - one more victory than they had picked up in their previous 11 Championship games (W3 D5 L3).
- City are looking to secure back-to-back Championship victories for the first time since August, following their 5-2 victory against Huddersfield last time out.
- Fulham have had 92 attacks in the Championship this season which contain 10+ passes and either end in a shot or has at least one touch in the box - 48 more than any other team.