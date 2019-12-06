Hull City v Stoke City
Hull are expected to be without striker Josh Magennis for the next three games, including Saturday's visit of Stoke, because of a hamstring problem.
Striker Tom Eaves could start with Norbert Balogh, Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart also injured, but midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is fit again.
Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has no new injury concerns as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.
Nathan Collins and Peter Etebo remain out, along with captain Ryan Shawcross.
Match facts
- Hull are looking to win consecutive league matches against Stoke for the first time since August 1992.
- Stoke lost their last away league match against Hull but haven't lost consecutive away games there since March 1960.
- Hull have kept three clean sheets in their last five home league games (W3 L2), after a run of 10 games without one at the KCOM Stadium.
- Only Southend (15) have lost more league games than Stoke (13) in the top four tiers of English football so far this season.
- Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has had the most goal ending ball carries in the Championship this season (five goals).
- Stoke City have scored 55% of their Championship goals via set pieces this season, the second-highest percentage behind Millwall (57%).