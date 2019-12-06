Championship
Hull15:00Stoke
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Stoke City

Tom Eaves has scored three times in the Championship this season
Tom Eaves has scored three times for Hull in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Hull are expected to be without striker Josh Magennis for the next three games, including Saturday's visit of Stoke, because of a hamstring problem.

Striker Tom Eaves could start with Norbert Balogh, Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart also injured, but midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is fit again.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has no new injury concerns as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Nathan Collins and Peter Etebo remain out, along with captain Ryan Shawcross.

Match facts

  • Hull are looking to win consecutive league matches against Stoke for the first time since August 1992.
  • Stoke lost their last away league match against Hull but haven't lost consecutive away games there since March 1960.
  • Hull have kept three clean sheets in their last five home league games (W3 L2), after a run of 10 games without one at the KCOM Stadium.
  • Only Southend (15) have lost more league games than Stoke (13) in the top four tiers of English football so far this season.
  • Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has had the most goal ending ball carries in the Championship this season (five goals).
  • Stoke City have scored 55% of their Championship goals via set pieces this season, the second-highest percentage behind Millwall (57%).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you