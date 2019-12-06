Hull City v Stoke City

Tom Eaves has scored three times for Hull in the Championship this season

Hull are expected to be without striker Josh Magennis for the next three games, including Saturday's visit of Stoke, because of a hamstring problem.

Striker Tom Eaves could start with Norbert Balogh, Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart also injured, but midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is fit again.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has no new injury concerns as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Nathan Collins and Peter Etebo remain out, along with captain Ryan Shawcross.

Match facts