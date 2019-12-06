Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday will have striker Fernando Forestieri missing against Brentford because of a knee problem.
Keiren Westwood is also injured and Liam Palmer is suspended, but Julian Borner returns after serving a ban during last weekend's win at Charlton.
Brentford go into the game after an emphatic 7-0 victory at home to Luton and have no new fitness concerns.
Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis both have knee injuries, with Canos now close to fitness.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five home league matches against Brentford (L1), winning the last two in a row.
- Brentford have lost their last two league visits to Sheffield Wednesday but have never lost three consecutively.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six home league games (W2 D4), though each of the last three have ended level.
- Brentford have won six of their last eight Championship games (L2) - no side has won more over this period in the competition.
- Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has started 29 open play sequences ending in a shot in the Championship this season - four more than any other player.
- No Championship player has been involved in more open play sequences ending in a goal than Brentford's Ollie Watkins this season (17) - he has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 11 league games (8 goals, 2 assists).