Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Brentford
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher celebrates with team-mates after scoring last weekend
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will have striker Fernando Forestieri missing against Brentford because of a knee problem.

Keiren Westwood is also injured and Liam Palmer is suspended, but Julian Borner returns after serving a ban during last weekend's win at Charlton.

Brentford go into the game after an emphatic 7-0 victory at home to Luton and have no new fitness concerns.

Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis both have knee injuries, with Canos now close to fitness.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five home league matches against Brentford (L1), winning the last two in a row.
  • Brentford have lost their last two league visits to Sheffield Wednesday but have never lost three consecutively.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six home league games (W2 D4), though each of the last three have ended level.
  • Brentford have won six of their last eight Championship games (L2) - no side has won more over this period in the competition.
  • Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has started 29 open play sequences ending in a shot in the Championship this season - four more than any other player.
  • No Championship player has been involved in more open play sequences ending in a goal than Brentford's Ollie Watkins this season (17) - he has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 11 league games (8 goals, 2 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

