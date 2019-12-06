Reading v Birmingham City

Ovie Ejaria scored in Reading's most recent home win against Luton last month

Reading hope midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Sam Baldock will be fit as they look for a first home league win against Birmingham since 2013.

The Royals are also waiting to see if Jordan Obita recovers from illness, but John Swift is definitely out with a hamstring problem.

Harlee Dean may come into Birmingham's defence after Marc Roberts went off with an ankle injury against Millwall.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is still recovering from a knee problem.

Match facts