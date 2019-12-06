Cardiff City v Barnsley
Cardiff could welcome midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) back into the squad.
Boss Neil Harris has taken seven points from his first three games in charge of the Bluebirds and might stick with the same XI that started the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber could also name an unchanged team after they ended a 17-match winless run with victory over Hull City last week.
Forward Mallik Wilks remains doubtful because of illness.
Match facts
- Cardiff City have lost just one of their past 10 league meetings with Barnsley (W6 D3), a 4-3 home defeat in December 2016.
- Barnsley's last league match at the Cardiff City Stadium was in March 2018, losing on their way to being relegated that season.
- Cardiff have won back-to-back league games, having won just one of their past seven. They last won three in a row in February/March 2018 (a run of eight).
- Barnsley are winless in their past 16 Championship away games (D3 L13) since a 2-0 win at Birmingham in February 2018.
- Cardiff City have had just 18 open play sequences in which they have completed 10 or more passes in the Championship this season - 23 fewer than any other team.
- Barnsley are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since November 2017 under Paul Heckingbottom.