Cardiff City v Barnsley

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls has not featured since scoring a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Birmingham in November

Cardiff could welcome midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) back into the squad.

Boss Neil Harris has taken seven points from his first three games in charge of the Bluebirds and might stick with the same XI that started the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber could also name an unchanged team after they ended a 17-match winless run with victory over Hull City last week.

Forward Mallik Wilks remains doubtful because of illness.

