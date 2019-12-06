Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga is is expected to play despite not being fully fit, while Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are suspended.
Ryan Shotton and keeper Darren Randolph are likely to be out for another four weeks and Anfernee Dijksteel for three months, but Rudy Gestede and Marcus Browne are back in training.
Charlton are hopeful Lyle Taylor and Chuks Aneke will return to the squad.
But the Addicks are still without midfielder Jonny Williams.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won five of their past six home matches against Charlton in all competitions (W5 D1).
- This will be the first league meeting between Middlesbrough and Charlton since March 2016, which the Addicks won 2-0.
- Middlesbrough have only won one of their past 12 Championship games (D5 L6), though it was their last such home match, against Barnsley (1-0).
- After picking up seven points from their first three away league games this season (W2 D1), Charlton have picked up just two from their last 18 available on the road (W0 D2 L4).
- No team has scored fewer goals across their last 10 Championship matches than Middlesbrough (seven goals).
- Charlton's Macauley Bonne has been directly involved in seven goals in his 11 Championship starts this season (6 goals, 1 assist).