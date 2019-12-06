Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

Yoann Barbet has not played since QPR's 2-2 draw with Reading on 22 October

QPR defender Yoann Barbet is back in training after injury and has been passed fit to return to the squad.

But keeper Liam Kelly is still unavailable, so Joe Lumley is set to continue in goal.

Preston captain Tom Clarke returned to action after a foot injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week and could be in Alex Neil's squad.

Josh Ginnelly is still out, as is Louis Moult, who is recovering from a knee injury, so Paul Gallagher may return.

Match facts