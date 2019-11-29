Saturday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "From Gooner to Goner"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Fox hunt"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Who's next?"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Gunners go for Brendan"
The Independent
In the Independent, "Arteta leads Arsenal shortlist"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Gunners target Brendan"
The Times
In the Times, "Poch this space"
The Sun
In the Sun, "I'll get it right, said Fred"

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you