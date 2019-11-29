David Jones: Oldham Athletic sign veteran midfielder on short-term deal

David Jones made just two appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in 2018-19

Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Owls in the summer.

Jones, who came through the academy at Manchester United, could make his debut for the Latics against Burton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"He's coming to Oldham to make a real impact and help the team climb up the table," boss Dino Maamria told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.