Rangers: Alfredo Morelos 'was hurting own people' - Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos scored both Rangers goals in Thursday's 2-2 Europa League draw with Feyenoord

Striker Alfredo Morelos has recognised last season's poor disciplinary record was "hurting his own people", says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Despite netting 31 goals, the striker was sent off five times, albeit one red card was rescinded.

This term, the Colombian has not been dismissed, while his prolific form has continued with 24 goals in 28 games.

"Alfredo needs to keep doing what he is doing," Gerrard said after Morelos' double in a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord.

"He has realised over the summer and maybe even the back end of last year, that the only people he is hurting is his own people with his disciplinary record.

"He is the one who is behaving and performing at the moment and long may it continue because he can go on and break many more records if he continues to do that."

Two fine Morelos headers earned Rangers a point in Rotterdam that moved them top of Europa League Group G and within touching distance of the last 32 for the first time since 2010-11.

In netting at De Kuip, the Colombia forward became the first Rangers player to score in four consecutive European games.

And his continental tally of 13 is one above the previous best by a Scotland-based player, set by Henrik Larsson during Celtic's run to the Uefa Cup final in 2003.

"Alfredo is very much a person who is... I don't know, how do you describe him? He is a difficult one to work out but what you can say and you can't take away from him is that he loves playing football," Gerrard said of the 23-year-old.

"You can't get him off the training ground and he hates getting rested, hates coming off the pitch and that gives me confidence that he will continue to be a top player for many years.

"If you love the game the way he does, it wouldn't surprise me if he goes on to become a regular for Colombia, continues to get international goals and scores many goals here or wherever else he goes."