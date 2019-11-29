Hearts: Austin MacPhee 'definitely' in charge for Rangers trip

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: MacPhee 'definitely' in charge at Ibrox

Interim Hearts manager Austin MacPhee says he will "definitely" remain in charge for Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to face Rangers.

MacPhee, 40, has led the team since the dismissal of Craig Levein in October.

Hearts owner Ann Budge aims to appoint a new coach and sporting director, with former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel holding talks with the club this week.

"I speak to Ann every day and I think on Sunday I will definitely be in charge of the team," MacPhee said.

The caretaker-manager, who joined Hearts as Ian Cathro's assistant in December 2016, has overseen heavy defeats by Rangers and Kilmarnock as well as a 5-2 home win against St Mirren.

Hearts sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership, with only goal difference keeping them off the foot of the table.

MacPhee, a former assistant to Michael O'Neill with Northern Ireland, is eager to remain at Tynecastle.

"I've said from day one Hearts are a fantastic club and it's one I want to take forward and Mrs Budge will make the decision where, if anywhere, I fit in," he added.

"I'm preparing the team well for Sunday and putting on a good performance at Ibrox is obviously a key task I've been asked to do just now."