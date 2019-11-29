Dean Smith: Aston Villa manager signs new four-year contract
-
- From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract until 2023.
The 48-year-old joined Villa in October 2018, succeeding Steve Bruce who was sacked after one win in nine league games.
Smith led the club to promotion from the Championship with a 2-1 victory against Derby in the play-off final in May.
Villa are 15th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.
Smith told the official website: "I'm really happy to have committed my long-term future to the club.
"I'm looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club."