Dean Smith: Aston Villa manager signs new four-year contract

dean smith
Dean Smith has been in charge of Aston Villa for 13 months

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract until 2023.

The 48-year-old joined Villa in October 2018, succeeding Steve Bruce who was sacked after one win in nine league games.

Smith led the club to promotion from the Championship with a 2-1 victory against Derby in the play-off final in May.

Villa are 15th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

Smith told the official website: "I'm really happy to have committed my long-term future to the club.

"I'm looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club."

