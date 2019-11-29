Aaron Pierre: Shrewsbury Town defender cleared of violent conduct charge

The game was halted for five minutes after Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers players clashed

Shrewsbury Town centre-back Aaron Pierre has been cleared of violent conduct, having been charged by the Football Association on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was charged after an incident "not seen by the match officials but caught on video" in their game with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

However, an independent regulatory commission found the charge not proven.

Shrewsbury and Rovers have until Friday to respond to a separate FA charge of failing to control their players.

Players clashed after Shrewsbury's Louis Thompson went down in the box in the 17th minute of the game, with five booked during the melee.

The Shrews have also been charged with failing to ensure its players refrained from violent conduct, with Rovers going on to win the League One match 4-3 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.