Fabinho: Injured Liverpool midfielder out until next year

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool this season

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will be out until next year with the ankle injury he suffered against Napoli.

The Brazilian went off after 19 minutes of Wednesday's Champions League group game, which the Reds drew 1-1, after he fell awkwardly making a challenge.

Liverpool said the 26-year-old had "suffered ankle ligament damage" and will be out "until the New Year".

The Reds have 11 games over the next 34 days in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

Fabinho has started 12 out 13 league games this season and all five European fixtures.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and host Brighton - a game Fabinho would have been suspended for anyway - on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.