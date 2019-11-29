Arsenal sack Emery: Patrick Vieira 'right man' to take over says David Seaman

Patrick Vieira, Nuno Espirito Santo, Fredrik Ljungberg and Carlo Ancelotti are among the candidates being linked to the Arsenal job

Patrick Vieira is the "right man" to become Arsenal boss, according to former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman.

Arsenal are starting their search for a new manager for only the second time in 23 years after sacking Unai Emery.

Ex-Gunners captain Vieira, now manager of Nice, could be a candidate.

"I am sure Arsenal fans would love Patrick to come back to the club. Knowing Patrick, I think he would be the right man," Seaman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"I knew what he was like as a player. I knew what he was like as a captain. He was a born leader and everybody knows that. Maybe go down that route instead of a tried and tested route."

Freddie Ljungberg, 42, is the caretaker boss but Seaman says he hopes his former team-mate does not get the job. "This job is much bigger than what Freddie is used to at the moment," said the ex-England international.

"He has only just got into the coaching side of the game and he will be really avant-garde as a manager but while he is taking charge now, please try and get some sort of defensive formation sorted out."